Ooni, Other Monarchs Attend RCCG's Royal Fathers Convention

The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Enoch Adeboye, hosted some monarchs from across Nigeria, including the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, at the Redemption Camp on Saturday.





He made this known via his social media pages on Saturday.





“Royal Fathers across Nigeria gathered at the Redemption Camp Yesterday & Today for their Convention with the Theme: The Ever Reigning King. Our Lord Jesus is the king of kings and Lord of Lords, so it is only proper to align with him.





"It is my prayer that everything our Royal Fathers have lost, The Ever Reigning King will restore unto them in Jesus name," Daddy GO as Pastor Adeboye is fondly called captioned the photos.





