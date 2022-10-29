DIRECTOR OF ARMY PUBLIC RELATIONS DECORATES 3 NEWLY PROMOTED OFFICERS OF THE DIRECTORATE

Published:

The Director Army Public Relations Brigadier General Onyema Nwachukwu has decorated three senior officers of the Directorate who were privileged to be among the beneficiaries of Major to Lieutenant Colonel promotion approved by the Army Council for the year 2022.





Giving his remarks during the ceremony,the Director congratulated the senior officers for a well deserved elevation, adding that the promotion was a confirmation of their loyalty, dedication and commitment towards supporting the NA in achieving its constitutional mandate.









Brigadier Nwachukwu enjoined the promoted officers to redouble their efforts as promotion comes with additional responsibility. He further urged them to ensure that the benefits that come with their new ranks are utilized to improve their families' welfare.





Expressing appreciation, Lieutenant Colonel Olabisi Olalekan Ayeni on behalf of the newly promoted officers thanked the the Army Council and the Chief of Army Staff, Lt General Faruk Yahaya for finding them worthy to be promoted. He also expressed his gratitude to the Director Army Public Relations for his guidance which propelled them to attain the enviable feat in their chosen career.





Officers decorated include, Lieutenant Colonels Olabisi Olalekan Ayeni, Shuaibu Umar, and Ibrahim Shittu.

The event was attended by senior officers, families of the beneficiary, invited guests among others.





