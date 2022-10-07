Breaking: Go Back To Work Immediately, Appeal Court Orders ASUU

Published:

The Court of Appeal has ordered the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) to call off its strike and resume work immediately.

The Appeal Court gave the order, saying it is the only condition that the union’s request to appeal the ruling of the National Industrial Court which ordered the union to call off its strike will be given effect.

The court, however, granted the application on the condition that the union obeys the ruling of the lower court and calls off the strike immediately pending the determination of the substantive suit.

The court gave ASUU seven days within which to file the appeal following the obedience of the ruling of the lower court.

Recall that the National Industrial Court on Sept. 21, ordered ASUU to call off the strike.

The court granted the motion on notice filed by the Federal Government, urging the lecturers to return to classrooms

