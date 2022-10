Published:

A 28-year-old Nigerian businesswoman and socialite, Amelia Pounds, has died in New Delhi, India, following complications during lipsuction surgery.





It was gathered that she passed away on Friday morning, October 7, 2022.





Although, it’s unclear what led to the complications, she was said to have given up the ghost while being operated on at the hospital.





In a video filmed shortly after she passed, the doctor was heard apologizing to her.









Share This