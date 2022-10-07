Security Beefed Up As Buhari Presents 2023 Budget To National Assembly Today

Published:

Security has been beefed up at the National Assembly Complex ahead of the 2023 budget presentation by President Muhammadu Buhari today.

The president is scheduled to present the N19.76trn budget estimates to the joint session of the National Assembly at 10am.

This is the last budget to be presented by Buhari as he will be completing his second term in May 2023.

The budget presentation will take place at the makeshift chamber of the House of Representatives.

CKN News learnt that both the Senate and House of Representatives chambers are undergoing renovation, causing the relocation of the lawmakers to makeshift rooms for plenary.

The House improvised chamber in Room 0.28 New Building has 118 seats. It was expanded by an upper deck provision in Room 231 with 236 seats. The rooms are connected audio-visually with large screens.

Senate President Ahmad Lawan had said arrangements had been made to accommodate all members of the National Assembly as well as the president and his delegation.

Entry into the complex will be limited as special accreditation arrangements were made for journalists, security agents and members of staff who would be on duty for the presentation.

It was also learnt that some staff members, who are not involved in the planning and logistics, were asked to stay away just as banks and other businesses in the complex were asked to close shops during the president’s visit.

