Breaking: Fuel Queues Resurface In Lagos

Published:

There is currently fuel scarcity in Lagos, the nation’s commercial capital, as queues have surfaced in parts of the state.

Findings showed that many filling stations in the metropolis are currently experiencing long queues of motorists.

The situation, it was learnt, started on Monday morning and there are indications that the situation might get worse any time soon.

An unusually long queue was noticed at BOVAS filling station along FRSC/VIO Ogunnusi near the Lagos/Ibadan expressway.

Similarly on the same Ogunnusi road outward Lagos, the NNPCL filling station near Omole Phase One gate also has a long queue of motorists almost extending to Lateef Jakande Road.

Also, the situation is not different at Mobil Filling Station at Agidingbi, Ikeja, while many filling stations along Ikorodu road, Lagos-Abeokuta expressway were not dispensing fuel at the time of this report.

Many motorists say they have no idea the cause of the fuel scarcity in the state.

Share This