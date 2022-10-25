Court Convicts Mama Boko Haram Of Fraud

Published:

The Maiduguri Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, on Monday secured the conviction and sentencing of Aisha Alkali-Wakil, also known as Mama Boko Haram, as well as one Tahiru Saidu-Daura and Lawal Shoyode, before Justice Aisha Kumaliya of the Borno State High Court, Maiduguri.





A statement by the anti-graft agency said the defendants were prosecuted on a three count charge of conspiracy and cheating to the tune of N34,593,000.





It read, “Delivering judgment today, Justice Kumaliya found the defendants guilty on the three counts and convicted them accordingly.”





According to the judge, “On count one for the offence of conspiracy, the court hereby sentence you, Aisha Alkali-Wakil, Tahiru Saidu Daura and Prince Lawal Shoyode to five years imprisonment each without an option of fine.





“While on count two and three of the charge, Aisha Alkali-Wakil and Tahiru Saidu Daura are to go to prison for seven years each without an option of fine.”





It also noted that the court ordered Wakil to pay the sum of N25, 805,000 or to go to prison for seven years, while Daura was ordered to pay the sum of N8, 788,000 or to go to jail for seven years.





“Wakil and Daura are to jointly pay the sum of N 7,184,250 for the items supplied to their office or go to jail for three years each.” It added.

Share This