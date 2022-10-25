Glo Presents Prizes To Ofala Promo Winners

Published:

Globacom on Sunday, October 23, 2022, presented prizes to its subscribers who emerged winners in the special promotion organized by the company as part of its sponsorship of the 2022 Ofala Festival.

The winners received their prizes at Ime Obi, the palace of Obi of Onitsha, Igwe Alfred Nnaemeka Achebe, on the second day of Ofala celebration called Azu Ofala.

Among the lucky subscribers were Chuka Augustine Amene and Kelvin Tochukwu who drove home brand-new tricycles, popularly called Keke.

It was "double blessing" for Amene whose wife delivered a baby girl earlier the same day. "It has been a wonderful day for my family. My joy knows no bounds. My wife just put to bed this morning. Indeed, my new baby has brought me this blessing. Her name is Chimamanda (My God will not fail). Thanks to Globacom for this special gift", the 32-year-old civil servant with the Anambra State Ministry of Justice declared.

For the second tricycle winner, Tochukwu, it was a dream come true. He told the audience that he had been praying for a Keke and that he had a dream a week ago that he won the vehicle in the Glo promo. "I believed that dream and proceeded to buy a handset from Glo to qualify for the promo. I told my family and friends that I would win and here I am today. I am a firm believer that one will achieve whatever one wants to achieve and works for it," he stated.

Other winners went home with industrial sewing machines and grinding machines.

Christopher Bobby, a Nnewi-based businessman; Emmanuel Joseph, a construction worker in Onitsha, and Trophy Ibeabuchi, a final year student of Computer Science at Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University were lucky winners of industrial sewing machine

Grinding machine winners included Ukamaka Orji, a third-year student of Integrated Science at the Federal College of Education, Umunze, Anambra State.

She said the gift came at a very opportune moment for her as it would empower her to earn money to support herself in school.

