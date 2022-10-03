Assassinated Hotelier, Olugbenga Owolabi, Buried In US

Published:

The remains of hotelier, Olugbenga Owolabi, who was kidnapped and killed after a five million naira ransom was paid, have been buried.

Owolabi was kidnapped along with a student of the Ladoke Akintola University of Technology, Rachel Opadele, who was working at his hotel due to the ongoing strike of the Academic Staff Union of Universities in July.

Owolabi was living in the United States of America, before investing in a hospitality business in Ogbomoso.

He was buried on Saturday in Maryland US.

