Two Children Killed As School Fence Collapses In Lagos

Two children, Samat Saheed and a yet-to-be-identified girl, have lost their lives when the fence of a school, Covenant Point Academy, collapsed on them at Ajose Street, in the Amukoko area of Lagos State.

It was gathered that the nine-year-old girl was walking past the front of the school to link her destination in the area while three-year-old Samat was playing around the fence of the school, close to his mother’s shop when the fence collapsed suddenly on them.

It was gathered that as the fence caved in on the minors, its impact crushed Samat’s head, killing him instantly, while the nine-year-old girl lost consciousness and reportedly died shortly after the incident.

Speaking with our correspondent, an eyewitness, Ganiyu Ayeloja, said residents, who were traumatised over the incident, informed the police, adding that the owner of the school had been arrested.

He said, “The police came around and they arrested the owner of the school building. The building has no pillars, they just stacked blocks. The building was not well structured at all; there was no wiring, no pillar, and nothing to hold the building together that’s why it fell easily.





“It is unfortunate that the two children were around that area when it collapsed. One of the children’s parents had a shop close to the school building, that was why he was there and his parents were immediately alerted.

“The Oba of Ijora land was called to the incident yesterday and everyone is sympathising with the deceased families. People from the Lagos State Building Control Agency came to inspect the building this morning (Sunday).”

Another resident, Akinniyi Akinwale, said the nine-year-old girl was running errands when the tragic incident befell her, adding that when she didn’t return home, her parents started searching for her but were informed that the fence of the building claimed her life.

He said, “The wall in front of the school just fell on both of them. The girl who died was sent on an errand to that street, so no one knew her parents there but she was taken to the hospital after the incident and it wasn’t until night time when her parents started looking for her that they were informed of her death.”

A source told our correspondent that Samat was buried immediately after the incident.





The Head, Public Affairs, Lagos State Building Control Agency, Adetayo Asagba, when contacted, said she was not aware of the incident.

The Lagos State Territorial Coordinator, National Emergency Management Agency, Ibrahim Farinloye, also said he was not aware of the incident.

However, the state Police Public Relations Officer, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed the incident.

