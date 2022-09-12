Police Reacts To Sen Ifeanyi Ubah's Attack

Published:

Anambra state police command has reacted to the attack of Senator Ifeanyi Ubah at Enugwu Ukwu on Sunday.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, DSP Tochukwu Ikenga in a statement said:

“The Commissioner of Police Anambra State Command CP Echeng Echeng has led operatives to the scene where sporadical shootings took place in Enugwu ukwu.

“Though the details of the incident is still sketchy, operatives are on ground there as operations is going on and the situation is being monitored.

“Further details shall be communicated please “.

















