DSS: Outcome Of Mamu Investigation Mind-Boggling

The Department of State Services (DSS) says the outcome of the investigation it carried out on Tukur Mamu is mind-boggling.

Apparently reacting to the comments made by Kaduna-based Islamic cleric, Sheikh Ahmad Gumi, the service said it will not be distracted.

Gumi had accused the DSS of terrorism, challenging the secret police to either release Mamu, who is his media consultant, or charge him to court immediately.

”Take him to court to face trial. Keeping him in custody despite being a family man was just to intimidate him. This intimidation is also terrorism. Arresting people unjustly is also terrorism; just like the terrorists do by going to somebody’s house to kidnap him,” Gumi had said.

Reacting in a statement issued on Sunday night, the spokesman of the secret police, Peter Afunanya, said the DSS should be left alone to carry out its duty.

Afunanya, however, said the DSS will not make further comments on Mamu’s arrest since the court will determine its course.

”The Department of State Services (DSS) has followed, with keen observation, overzealous comments by sections of the public in view of issues relating to the arrest and investigation of Tukur Mamu.”

”The Service wishes that it is not distracted with some of the skewed narratives pervading the media space.

”Instead, it requests to be left alone to concentrate on the ongoing investigations, the outcomes of which have remained mind-boggling.

”Meanwhile, the Service will cease further comments on the subject matter since the Court will determine its course.

”Consequently, the public is hereby enjoined to desist from making unguarded utterances and await the court proceedings.”

Mamu had negotiated the release of some of the train passengers abducted in March.

