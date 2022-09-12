Police Kill 13 Robbery Suspects In Lagos ,Recover 32 arms, 78 ammunition

Published:

Thirteen armed robbery suspects have been killed in gun battles with police operatives while 35 were arrested in Lagos State between June and August, Commissioner Abiodun Alabi has said.

He said the command also recovered 32 firearms and 78 rounds of ammunition within the period.

Alabi poke at the weekend during an interactive session with crime reporters held at the Police Officers’ Mess, Ikeja.

He commended the tactical squad of the command and other special units for the feat achieved, noting that their unrelenting efforts have led to the prevention of 37 robbery incidents and recovery of many stolen vehicles.

The CP said statistics showed that 12 armed robbery suspects were arrested in June, 14 in July and nine in August.

Alabi said 15 suspected cultists were also apprehended within the period, adding that there were three attacks on police operatives.

According to the CP, there were 55 murder, five cultism and eight attempted suicide cases within the period, just as he thanked the media for fair reportage of activities of the command.

He warned the public to stop paying for bail, insisting that anyone who gave the police money for bail was simply buying his/her freedom after committing an offence.





“Why should you pay for bail when it is free? Why can’t you insist on your rights and tell the officer you will report him to the CP or sue him?” he asked.

