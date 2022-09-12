Bulletproof Car Saved Ifeanyi Ubah From Death ...Media Aide

Kanem Ogbonna the Spokesman to Senator Ifeanyi Uba says the Senator would have been dead now but for his bulletproof SUV
Ogbonna stated this on Monday morning while fielding questions on AIT KAKAAKI programme monitored by CKN News
According to him the Senator was ambushed on his way back from a function in Anambra State
He described the attack as an assassination attempt on the life on the Senator by a well coordinated professional assassins
The also confirmed the death of two aides of the Senator and some Policemen in the attack
0 comments: