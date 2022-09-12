Bulletproof Car Saved Ifeanyi Ubah From Death ...Media Aide

Published:

Kanem Ogbonna the Spokesman to Senator Ifeanyi Uba says the Senator would have been dead now but for his bulletproof SUV

Ogbonna stated this on Monday morning while fielding questions on AIT KAKAAKI programme monitored by CKN News

According to him the Senator was ambushed on his way back from a function in Anambra State

He described the attack as an assassination attempt on the life on the Senator by a well coordinated professional assassins

The also confirmed the death of two aides of the Senator and some Policemen in the attack

