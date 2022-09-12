Monday, 12 September 2022

Bulletproof Car Saved Ifeanyi Ubah From Death ...Media Aide

Published: September 12, 2022


 Kanem Ogbonna the Spokesman to Senator Ifeanyi Uba says the Senator would have been dead now but for his bulletproof SUV 

Ogbonna stated this on Monday morning while fielding questions on AIT KAKAAKI programme monitored by CKN News 

According to him the Senator was ambushed on his way back from a function in Anambra State 

He described the attack as an assassination attempt on the life on the Senator by a well coordinated professional assassins 

The also confirmed the death of two aides of the Senator and some Policemen in the attack 


