Transformation Of Widow, Tied, Flogged Over Witchcraft Allegation

Human rights activist Harrison Gwamnishu, has shared new photos, video of the widow, Amarachi Okechi, who was beaten and accused of being a witch after the death of her husband.

Gwamnishu posted a video of the woman getting a makeover on his Instagram page on Friday, saying that he had taken her to his house in Asaba, Delta State after she left the hospital so she could be away from her abusers.

He wrote, “The widow they called a witch, tied and beaten. What more can I say than thank you God for using this platform for humanity. After Mrs. Amarachi left the hospital, she couldn't go back to her community because of her abusers and she was also traumatised.

"I instructed them to bring her to my house in Asaba, Delta State. She needed to heal from her past and I offered to be her son and took the burden. I will continue to support and use my platform to protect vulnerable widows and I urge everyone to do the same.”

Okechi was beaten by some residents of Umueghu in Amaegbuato autonomous community in the Nkpa Bende Local Government Area of Abia State for allegedly being a witch.

