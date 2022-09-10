Ignore Stupid Advice To Rename UNN After Queen Elizabeth..Ohaneze Tells FG

Published:

Ohanaeze Ndigbo has enjoined the federal government to discard advice by one Garba Adamu, who suggested that the University of Nigeria Nsukka (UNN) be renamed Queen Elizabeth University of Nigeria in honour of the late British monarch.





A statement by the secretary-general of Ohanaeze, Okechukwu Isiguzoro, Friday, read: “The Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, has cautioned the federal government against renaming the foremost and most prestigious university, the University of Nigeria Nsukka (UNN), after the late British monarch, Queen Elizabeth II.





“The university has bequeathed a legacy in southeastern Nigeria and it’s worthwhile for novices like the former APC Presidential aspirant, Adamu Garba, to know that the Federal Medical Centre, Umuahia, Abia state, was renamed after the late British monarch, and is known as Queen Elizabeth medical Centre, Umuahia, yet Nigerians are yet to see the late Queen Elizabeth’s legacies in northern Nigeria. It’s appropriate for the north to have a fair share of the Queen’s legacy.





“Ndigbo was instrumental and played a role in hosting late Queen Elizabeth II, in 1956 when Nigeria hosted the late Queen. It has not skipped our memories about the assistance rendered by an Igbo wealthy business mogul, Sir Louis Odumegwu Ojukwu when Queen Elizabeth II visited Nigeria in 1956.





“The then Nigerian government couldn’t afford a Rolls-Royce, so it approached and borrowed this Rolls-Royce Silver Wraith LWB, from Sir Louis Odumegwu Ojukwu, the father of Dim Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu, the Igbo legendary icon.





“If the federal government and the presidency wish to immortalise late Queen Elizabeth II, it should look at the role of the Queen in granting Nigeria political freedom and independence on 1st October 1960. And the most appropriate place to show gratitude to Great Britain should be at Aso Rock.





“So, we call on the federal government to rename the Aso Rock presidential villa after Queen Elizabeth II. This is the best place to honour Queen Elizabeth II, not the University of Nigeria Nsukka, because it’s incendiary to destroy the symbol of Nigeria’s citadel of learning."





