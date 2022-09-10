Ogun Labour Guber Candidate Appoints Campaign Aides

Published:

In preparation for the 2023 general election, the governorship candidate of the Labour Party in Ogun state, Hon Kehinde Sogunle, has appointed Chief Ayo Olusanya as the Director General of the Kehinde Sogunle Gubernatorial Campaign. Also appointed are Mr Dayo Folarin as Chief of Staff, Mrs Adefunke Omoni as Head of Administration and Operations and Mr Tokunbo Peters as the Director of Communications and Campaign Spokesperson.

These appointments which are meant to drive and stimulate the campaign in order to ensure victory for Hon Kehinde Sogunle at the polls take immediate effect.

