20 Passengers Die As Vehicles Collide In Oyo

Published:

At least 20 passengers were burnt to death when a bus collided with another vehicle and caught fire in Oyo state, police and an official said Saturday.





The accident at Lanlate in Ibarapa area of the state on Friday, was described as “…a fatal accident. We counted over 20 human bodies burnt completely,” Gbenga Obalowo, the chairman of Ibarapa said.





“They had a head-on collision and the two vehicles… which were both conveying passengers caught fire and got burnt beyond repair,” he said.





He said two people “with severe burns” survived the crash and they had been taken to the hospital.





A senior police officer in the state confirmed the crash, saying that “20 people lost their lives in the accident,” without giving details.





Obalowo blamed the accident on speeding and reckless driving.





In July, 30 people were burnt to death when three vehicles collided on a highway in Kaduna state.





Last year, Nigeria recorded 10,637 road accidents which claimed 5,101 lives and injured more than 30,000 people, according to figures by the road safety commission.









Share This