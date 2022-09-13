Rotimi Amaechi Is A Total Failure. He Can’t Enter Aso Rock Anymore....Gov Wike

Published:

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers state has said his predecessor and former Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, is a “total failure” who no longer has access to Aso Villa in Abuja.





Speaking while commissioning a project in his state on September 12 .Wike who has never hidden his dislike for Amaechi.





“This should be the last time that you (Amaechi) will talk about this state because you are a total failure as far as this state is concerned. A total failure. Even what is supposed to come to us, you blocked it but we didn’t bother.





You think you will not finish as a minister, you have left. I hear he can’t even enter Villa now. All those periods you intimidated police people, and army people are over. You use to tell them, ‘The President is angry with you’. Now, go and tell them''he said





Amaechi who was Rivers’s governor from May 2007 to May 2015 had on Saturday took a swipe at Wike at the funeral of a traditional ruler, Alabo Graham-Douglas, in the Akuku Toru Local Government Area of the state.

The former minister had knocked Wike, who was absent at the funeral, saying he thought the state government would take responsibility for everything concerning the Kalabari chief and recognize him.





However, Wike in his reply today said he chose to stay away from the burial because it was politicized. The governor went on to detail how he constructed the roads leading to the residence and palace of the traditional ruler when he was alive. The governor also claimed he elevated Alabo’s stool to the status of a first-class monarch before his passing.

