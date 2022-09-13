Monarch's Son Sends Cultists To Eliminate His Father In Ogun

Published:

Six suspected members of Eiye cult group were on Sunday, September 11 arrested by men of Ogun state Police command while attempting to kill a traditional ruler in his palace.





A statement released by SP Abimbola Oyeyemi, spokesperson of the state police command, gave the names of the suspects as Michael Ayodele, Monday Samuel, Ademola Matthew, Hammed Jelili, Ogundele Ojeh and Sunkanmi Fadina. He said the suspects were arrested following a distress call received at Oja odan divisional headquarters from the Oba of Gbokoto land, Oba G.O Olukunle, at about 4:25 pm, that some cultists were about to kill him in his palace .





''Upon the distress call, the DPO Oja- Odan division, quickly mobilized his men and moved to the palace, where they met the hoodlums shooting sporadically within the palace.





The policemen engaged them in shootout and eventually subdued the cultists and got six amongst them arrested.





On interrogation, the arrested suspects confessed been members of the dreaded Eiye confraternity. They also informed the police that, it was the son of the Oba who is now at large that invited them to come and eliminate his father because of an unresolved issue the Oba has been having with his mother. ''Oyeyemi said





The police spokesperson added that Items recovered from them include one locally made double barrel pistol, two live cartridges and one expended cartridge, while the son of the Oba who has taken to flight was said to have escaped with another gun belonging to the group.





He added that the state Commissioner of Police, CP Lanre Bankole has ordered the immediate transfer of the suspects to State Criminal Investigation Departments for discreet investigation with the view to charge them to court on the conclusion of the investigation.

The CP also ordered a massive manhunt for the fleeing son of the Oba in order to bring him to justice.

