Nigerians urge Bola Tinubu, the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress in the 2023 elections, despite his apparent ailment because he doles out money, says Peter Obi, the flag bearer of the Labour Party.

According to him “Once he comes here and gives you money, you will say Jagaban is the best candidate even when the man is not well.

That’s the problem of the country,” Mr Obi was heard saying at a meeting with Nigerians in Belgium recently.

