Breaking : Ike Ekweremadu’s Daughter Begs For Kidney Donor, Says I'm Dying ( Screenshots)

Sonia, the daughter of former Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu, has begged members of the public to donate kidney to her.





The young woman, whose parents are currently facing charges of organ harvesting in the United Kingdom, took to her Instagram page on Monday to make the plea.





She said, “I, Sonia Ekweremadu, hereby appeal to the general public to come to my aid and save my life.





“I dropped out of my postgraduate studies at the University of Newcastle in 2019 when I was diagnosed with a rare kidney disease, FSGS Nephrotic Syndome. My family has battled to save my life and has taken me to various hospital but the illness persisted and kept degenerating. I’m alive today by the special grace of God. I am presently in London, UK, receiving five hours of dialysis 3-4 times a week. This is at the expense of my family as I am not qualified for NHS due to m immigration status.





“The charges being faced by my parents in London presently are directly connected to my illness and have complicated matters for me and my family.





“In the circumstance above. I am appealing to anybody whom it may please to asset e willingly with a kidney donation in the name of God.”





