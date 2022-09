Published:

Kaduna-based Islamic cleric Sheikh Ahmad Gumi has accused Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate Peter Obi of playing regional politics.





He said such an approach will not take Obi far.





Gumi, who spoke with reporters on the 2023 general elections and state of the nation, in his residence said Nigeria needs an experienced politician to get out of the wood.





Nigeria, according to him, does not need a novice as the next President.

Share This