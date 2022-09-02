Pastor Arrested For Impregnating Church Member's 12-year-old Daughter

Published:

A 48-year-old Pastor of "The Light House Gospel Church" Oluwo, Owode Egba, in Obafemi Owode local government area, Pastor Michael Abiodun has been arrested by men of Ogun state Police Command for defiling and impregnating a 12 years old member of his church (name withheld).





The Pastor was arrested following a piece of information received at Owode Egba divisional headquarters that, the victim's mother joined the church as a result of a spiritual problem that led to the death of two of her daughters. In order to prevent the victim from the same calamity, she ran to the church for deliverance.





On a fateful day, the Pastor who is a father of three asked the victim's mother to send her to him for special prayer, but on getting there, the Pastor took her into a room within the church and forcefully had carnal knowledge of her which resulted to pregnancy. Upon the information, the DPO Owode Egba division, CSP Olasunkanmi Popoola, detailed his detectives to the scene where the randy Pastor was promptly arrested.





On interrogation, he confessed to the commission of the crime but blamed it on the devil. He further confessed been the person who disvirgined the victim who is a JSS 2 student.

The mother of the victim explained to the police that since her daughter has not been menstruating before, it was difficult for her to know that she was pregnant until seven months after.





The victim, who was delivered of a baby three months ago informed the police that she was threatened by the Pastor with a dare consequence if she informed anybody about what happened between them, and that was the reason she didn't inform her mother.





Confirming the incident, the spokesperson of the state police command, SP Abimbola Oyeyemi, said the state Commissioner of Police, CP Lanre Bankole, has ordered the transfer of the suspect to State Criminal Investigation Departments for further investigation and possible prosecution.





