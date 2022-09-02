Nigerian Billionaire Arthur Eze Forcibly Evicts Late Brother’s Son From Abuja Home

Published:

A Nigerian billionaire and politician, Arthur Eze on Thursday in Abuja forcibly evicted his late brother’s son, Prince Olisa Eze and his entire family from their house through a purported execution order which the police refused to show Prince Olisa Eze and his wife upon request.





Arthur in November 2020 dragged his two brothers before a Federal Capital Territory High Court after he accused them of fraudulently diverting the sum of N1.5 billion from his business for their personal use.





It was gathered that Arthur ignored the processes of appeal served on him and went ahead to evict the family. He also intimidated them with armed policemen who laid siege to the house for several hours and rendered them homeless.





Arthur was said to have secretly connived with senior police officers to carry out the execution of the ruling of Justice Modupe Osho-Adebiyi of the Federal Capital Territory High Court sitting in Gudu which was delivered on June 30, 2022, despite an appeal pending before the appellate court seeking a stay of execution and record of appeal transmitted.





Court papers addressed to Deputy Chief Registrar Court of Appeal, Abuja, with suit number CA/ABJ/CV/915/2022 and titled "Record of Appeal (Civil)” was sighted





It read, "I read to the above subject matter and hereby forward ten (10) Certified True Copies and 2 electronic diskettes in respect of the above-stated suit with the evidence of service of Records of Appeal on the parties."





Another document with suit number FCT/HC/M5660/2022 titled "Motion on Notice," is seeking an order of court staying the execution of the judgment of the high court of the Federal Capital Territory sitting in Gudu, which was delivered by Justice Modupe R. Osho-Adebiyi on June 30, 2022.





It was also gathered that Arthur Eze personally supervised the eviction. SaharaReporters learnt Arthur arrived in a Mercedes Benz G-Class SUV and instructed the police on how to carry out the eviction.





The incident took place at about 2:00 pm when armed policemen in seven Hilux vehicles stormed the residence located at No. 5 Ifeanyi Ararume Street, Mabushi. They broke the main gate and threw out all the occupants and their belongings from the duplex.





The gun-wielding policemen, led by one I. Abubakar, arrived on the premises of the house alongside some hoodlums who forced their way into the house and evacuated the occupants and their belongings.





The police, who claimed to be acting on an order from above, turned down the entreaties made by Olisa’s wife, Amarachi to exercise restraints and not subject her children to trauma with guns. The police in the process shoved her and threatened to throw her in their vehicle for daring to challenge them.





The operation which lasted for about three hours attracted a large number of neighbours and passersby while the police blocked all the access routes to and from the area.





SaharaReporters also gathered that some of the hoodlums brought by the police stole jewellery and other valuables belonging to Olisa's wife while the police looked the other way.





On arrival at the scene, one of Olisa's lawyers, Barr. Magaji was seen being manhandled by the police for allegedly using his mobile phone to film the eviction.





The situation led to alterations between the police and the family members as the police insisted that he must delete the videos. It took the timely intervention of some neighbours to resolve the matter.





Olisa while speaking to SaharaReporters said, "The issue in question here is between me, Olisa Eze and my younger one, Onyeka Eze and our uncle Arthur Eze. This matter started on November 11, 2000.





"What happened today is regarding the possession of my property. They went for interim forfeiture without notifying us, when we got the hint of it, they said they got final forfeiture which we appealed.





"In the process of that appeal, we filed a motion for stay of execution and transmitted records to the Court of Appeal. So I wonder why they could come for an execution when the matter is still pending before the Court of Appeal.





“This is illegality and it will not stand the test of time. He has been claiming that they stole from him. Who stole from you? How did it happen and where is the record?





"It is obvious that the sick-looking evil man never wanted anybody from the immediate family to become somebody unless he dies. He questioned how could I have built a house in Abuja for that matter. He vowed that over his dead body that we shall become somebody.





"I know the amount of jewellery in my wife's bedroom. We couldn't find one. I said you have to accompany people that want to bring the properties out and take inventory. Nobody took inventory of whatever happened there."





Olisa was arraigned along with his brother, Onyeka by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on December 23, 2020, on 14 and 17 counts respectively before Justice Binta Mohammed of the Federal Capital Territory High Court.





He was later admitted to bail with the sum of N10 million and required to provide one surety in like sum, who must be a civil servant on Grade Level 14 with a copy of the last promotion letter submitted.





While Onyeka was admitted to bail in the sum of N20 million and was asked to produce two sureties, who must be civil servants of not less than Grade Level 14.

