Girl Sacked For Joining Peter Obi Rally Offered A New Job At OPM Press

A young lady sacked by her boss for joining a rally in support of Peter Obi in Port Harcourt has been offered a new job by a church





This was a post by the Church known as OPM





Still on the little girl that was sacked by her Boss for attending Peter obi rally.

His name is Regina leduim barizaasi. She is from rivers state, OGONI.

Her both parents leave inside village in ogoni and they are poor farmers.

She lives with her sister in port harcourt. And she trains herself in school, because the parents don’t have money to train her.

After physical interview of one on one with her, it was decided to move her to another department where she would be needed.

So she will no longer be working at the water factory.

She has now started work at our OPM ultramodern printing press.

Salary now 50k including university scholarship.

God is always ready to turn your sorrow to joy, JUST KEEP TRUSTING HIM.

