2023: Support for Gov. Ugwuanyi, Mbah, Other PDP Candidates Swells As Market Traders, keke, Okada riders, Others Back Their Candidatures

As political parties gear up for the commencement of campaigns ahead of the 2023 general election in Nigeria, market traders, motorcycle (okada) and tricycle (keke) operators and members of National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) in Udenu Local Government Area of Enugu State, comprising indigenes and non-indigenes of the state, on Friday, declared their unflinching support for Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi who is the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for Enugu North Senatorial District of the state.





The market traders, keke and okada operators and members of NURTW also declared their support for the PDP governorship candidate in the state, Barr. Peter Ndubuisi Mbah, his running mate, Barr. Ifeanyi Ossai and other candidates of the PDP, assuring that they are solidly behind them and the party.





They thanked Gov. Ugwuanyi for the numerous developmental projects his administration has executed in the state in spite of the state’s lean resources and the nation’s economic challenges, stressing that the roads and other infrastructure provided by his government, especially in the rural areas have been aiding their businesses to grow.





The traders and transporters also appreciated Gov. Ugwuanyi for the invaluable assistance his administration has rendered to them in safeguarding life and property in their various markets including the distribution of fire extinguishers and palliatives during the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic, maintaining that their support for the governor and the PDP is indisputable.





Speaking when they paid a solidarity visit to Gov. Ugwuanyi, at the Government House, Enugu, the Chairman of Orba Modern Market, Chief Charles Ezeugwu said that they are proud of the governor as their illustrious son and leader.





Accompanied by the Chairman of Udenu LGA, Hon. Solomon Obah, Chief Ezeugwu added that “We the Orba and the Udenu people, all the market traders, the keke riders, the okada riders, the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) came here today to pay a solidarity visit to our brother, our son and our father.”





He said that they are pleased with Gov. Ugwuanyi’s peace and good governance initiatives and the way he has been handling the affairs of Enugu State, describing him as a peace-maker and a great achiever.





His words: “We your children in Udenu LGA are telling you to keep it up for we are very proud of you. We are solidly behind your senatorial ambition in 2023. We came here to support you and all the good works you are doing in Enugu State. We are solidly behind the person you endorsed as your successor, Barr. Peter Mbah, his running mate, our brother, Barr. Ifeanyi Ossai and all other candidates of the PDP.”





The Chairman of Obollo Afor Market, Sunday Odo spoke in the same vein. He applauded Gov. Ugwuanyi for his good works in Enugu State and reassured him of their unalloyed support for all PDP candidates in the forthcoming general election.





Corroborating their endorsements, the leader of Hausa Community in Udenu LGA, Zachary Ibrahim Babangida, hailed Gov. Ugwuanyi for promoting peace, national unity and good governance in Enugu State, assuring the governor that they will give him and the other PDP candidates 100 percent support at the polls in 2023.





Earlier in his remarks, the Chairman of Udenu LGA and State Chairman of Association of Local Government of Nigeria (ALGON), Hon. Solomon Onah, reaffirmed the endorsement of the market traders, tricycle and motorcycle operators, pointing out that their visit was borne out of their love and sincere appreciation of the governor’s good works in Enugu State.





Other speakers at the event, namely the Chairman of NURTW, Udenu LGA, Ichie Theophilus Mama, representative of the women, Mary Odo, representative of okada operators, Cosmas Agboeze, his tricycle-operators’ counterpart, Comrade Onyebuchi Ugwu, expressed gratitude to Gov. Ugwuanyi for his developmental strides, peace and good governance initiatives, reassuring him of their support for his senatorial bid and that of other PDP candidates in the state in 2023.





The climax of the event was the presentation and deployment of a brand new fire fighting Rapid Response Vehicle and eight fire fighting personnel to Orba International Market, Udenu LGA, to enhance safety measures in the market.





Other groups that paid similar 'Thank-you'/solidarity visits to Gov. Ugwuanyi at the Government House, Enugu, on Friday, in support of his senatorial bid and that of the governorship candidate of the PDP, Barr. Mbah and other candidates of the party, were the people of Nsukka Town comprising nine (9) Autonomous Communities; Ununwanyi Nsukka nke Udo (UNU) led by the PDP Woman Leader in Nsukka LGA and 20 ward women leaders; Tipper owners/Drivers' union, Nsukka Zone and Yara’s for Gburus.





The PDP candidate for Nsukka/Igbo-Eze South Federal Constituency, Chief Engr. Vita Abba, the Deputy Chief of Staff to the Governor, Prof. Malachy Okwueze, the Chairman of Nsukka LGA, Barr. Walter Ozioko, the PDP Chairman, Nsukka LGA, Rt. Hon. Fabian Onah, the Executive Secretary, Enugu State Christian Pilgrims Welfare Board, Barr. Nestor Ezeme, the Deputy Chairman, Udenu LGA, Hon. Tochukwu Eze, the State Fire Officer, Engr. Okwudiri Ohaa and the PDP candidates for Nsukka East and Nsukka West constituencies, Hon. Barr. Christiana Onah and Hon. Amos Agbo respectively, witnessed the events.





