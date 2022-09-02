Friday, 2 September 2022

Breaking :Vice President Escapes Assassination As Killer's Gun Jammed

Published: September 02, 2022


 

A man has been arrested after attempting to shoot Cristina Fernández de Kirchner, Argentina's vice-president and former President, at point blank range outside her home in Buenos Aires on Thursday.

Video of the incident shows the vice president smiling as she walks by a crowd of people. 

A man in the crowd then surges forward, pointing a gun at Fernández de Kirchner's face and apparently attempting a shot. 

No bullets are fired and the two-time former President flinches backward, unharmed.

The attacker was taken into custody after a few seconds of confusion and panic."

When the gun was checked five live bullets were found in the gun


