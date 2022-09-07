Nigerian Woman Gives Birth Aboard From Turkey-UK Flight





A Nigerian woman, Nweke Ifeoma gave birth to a baby on a Turkish Airlines during her flight from Istanbul, Turkey to Manchester, the United Kingdom on Monday.





According to Turkish-run news agency, Anadolu Agency said on Tuesday that the flight was diverted to Vienna International Airport, where paramedics were waiting for the woman and her new baby.





Another Ifeoma went into labour while on the flight but delivered of a baby girl on Monday.





A doctor who happened to be onboard and the crew helped Nigerian citizen Nweke Ifeoma deliver the baby. "Cabin crew members are trained for these type of situations," the statement added.



