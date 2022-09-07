2023 : Awolowo's Daughter Alleges Attempt To Eliminate Tinubu And Install Shettima As President ( Updated)

Published:

The only surviving daughter of late sage, Obafemi Awolowo, Tokunbo Awolowo-Dosunmu, has raised the alarm over an alleged plot to eliminate the flag bearer of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, if he wins the 2023 presidential election

In the same breathe, Awolowo-Dosunmu also alleged that the grand plot was to install Tinubu’s running mate, Kashim Shettima as the president after getting rid of him (Tinubu).

The daughter of the late nationalist and statesman, who made the allegations at a press conference in Lagos on Tuesday, claimed that the plot may be perfected immediately after the swearing-in, in 2023.

Though she failed to mention those behind the plot, Awolowo-Dosunmu said she had privileged information that the plotters would take advantage of Tinubu’s medical condition and give him what she called the “Abiola treatment.”

“They are plotting against Tinubu; Yorubas should wake up. They are aware of Tinubu’s medical condition.

“All they are planning is, immediately after handing over and swearing-in, they are going to get rid of Tinubu and Shettima will be your next president if you are not careful.

“Yorubas have to wake up and not allow emotions to lead us,” she said.

Awolowo Dosumu asks Nigerians and the world to beware of purveyors of falsehood, mischief makers





'I did not speak with any journalist on Tinubu/Shettima ticket'





'I am not in partisan politics; I have not endorsed or condemned any candidate or party'









Executive Director of the Obafemi Awolowo Foundation and Chairman, African Newspapers of Nigeria Plc, Ambassador Dr Olatokunbo Awolowo Dusumu has asked members of the public to ignore a fake news being circulated in her name on the Bola Tinubu/ Kashim Shettima presidential ticket of the All Progressives Congress (APC).





The fake news being circulated online by some news platforms and on social media falsely quoted Awolowo Dosumu as warning Nigerians of a plot to get rid of Tinubu in favour of Shettima if they win the 2023 presidential election.





Awolowo Dosumu described the report as false, mischievous and wicked stating that she had not spoken with any journalist in recent times on any matter whatsoever including the 2023 presidential election and the candidates thereof.





"I am not in partisan politics and I have not been in partisan politics for decades. I have neither endorsed nor condemned any candidate or party. I have no intention to do so. I refuse to be dragged into a matter I know nothing about. I advise whoever is behind this wicked lie to make better use of their time for the progress and development of our country, Nigeria," she said.





Awolowo Dosumu urged Nigerians and the entire world to assist the country, in every way they can, as we navigate through these trying times and to ignore all confusionists and purveyors of patent falsehood.





