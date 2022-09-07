Doctor Arrested For Killing His Friend And Steaaling His Car In Edo

Published:

A 36-year-old medical doctor, Abbas Adio, has been arrested by the police in Osun State over alleged murder and armed robbery.





It was gathered that the suspect, who claimed to be a physician in one of the Kwara State Government-owned hospitals, allegedly killed the taxi driver he hired during a trip to Benin City, Edo State in July, 2022.





The command’s spokesperson, Yemisi Opalola, while parading the suspects on Tuesday, September 6, said: “The Edo State Police Command had sent a distress call to the Osun Command that a white coloured Toyota Camry car with registration number YAB368CN was stolen from Benin City and tracked to Osun State.





The Police Command swiftly put a security mechanism in place and the said car was intercepted along Ejigbo/Ogbomoso road while the occupant was arrested.





During the preliminary investigation, the suspect claimed to be a medical doctor working in one of the hospitals in Kwara State. He travelled from Kwara State to Benin in Edo State sometime in July, and met one Emmanuel Oyiobo, a taxi driver whom he contracted to drive him for the number of days he spent in Benin City.





Thereafter, the suspect and the deceased became friends and exchanged phone numbers and have been communicating since then. The suspect communicated to his friend (victim) in Benin that he wanted to sell his car and they agreed that the suspect should bring the car to Benin where it was sold for N1.4million.





The suspect in the course of his stay in Benin after selling his car trickishly injected his friend (deceased) with a substance suspected to have killed him on 03/09/2022. He subsequently dumped his corpse in a nearby bush and made away with his white Toyota Camry muscle.”





Share This