24 Hours After Taking New Bride, Ooni Of Ife Plans To Marry Another Wife

Barely 24 hours after taking in a new bride into the palace, the Ooni of Ife, His Imperial Majesty Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, Ojaja II, has concluded plans to take another bride as a second wife.


CKN  News reports that a new bride, Mariam Anako, was ushered into the Ile-Ife Palace late Tuesday evening after completion of wedding rites.


It was gathered that a team of Chiefs from the Palace in Ile-Ife, Osun State, on Wednesday, visited the family of another bride-to-be, Dr. Elizabeth Opeoluwa Akinmuda, in Magodo area of Lagos.

 

According to sources close to the palace, Miss Akinmuda is a Scotland-based Electronic Data Processor and a native of Ondo City in Ondo State.


Source:Leadership


