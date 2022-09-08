Unknown Gunmen Kill Popular Igbo Islamic Scholar in Ebonyi State

Published:

A yet-to-be identified gunmen have killed Islamic scholar, Sheik Ibrahim Iyiorji, Igbere TV has learnt.

According to report, he was gruesomely murdered on Sunday Night.

Sheik Orjiegbulam of Islamic Calling Owerri wrote:

"They can only kill us but they can't kill Islam in Igbo Land.

" This is Our Late Brother/ Father, Sheikh IBRAHIM IYIORJI Who was attacked on Sunday night 4th September 2022.

"By Unknown Gunmen in his house.. Isu in Onicha LGA of Ebonyi state. He was buried yesterday 6th September 2022 according to Islamic teaching...May Allah accept him in JANNATUL FIRDAUS...

AMIN...."

