NIGERIA INDEPENDENCE CELEBRATION: IGP DEPLOYS OFFICERS, ASSURES OF SECURITY

The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba, psc (+), NPM, fdc has directed the deployment of adequate personnel to provide protection for citizens, critical national infrastructures, and ensure the success of all activities lined-up for the country’s 62nd Independence Anniversary scheduled for Saturday 1st October, 2022 all around the nation, and prevent any untoward situation throughout the period of the celebration and beyond.

Meanwhile, Strategic Police Managers comprising Assistant Inspectors General of Police and Commissioners of Police in all the Zonal and State Commands and the FCT have been directed to ensure high visibility and confidence boosting patrols around the venues of the celebrations, residential areas and other public places to prevent infiltration by hostile elements and ensure a peaceful celebration.

The IGP, while congratulating His Excellency, Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR, President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Federal Republic of Nigeria and Nigerians at large, on the occasion of the 62nd Independence Anniversary celebration, pledged the unalloyed loyalty and dedication of the NPF to safeguard the sovereignty of the country as well as its unflinching commitment to combating crimes and criminality in the country and ensuring the safety of the citizenry.





The Inspector-General of Police therefore enjoined citizens to cooperate unflinchingly with officers of the Nigeria Police Force and o0ther security agencies, for improved security management at various public gatherings during the Independence celebration. The IGP similarly urged all citizens to imbibe the spirit of tolerance amongst each other which is vital in a multi-cultural society like Nigeria.





