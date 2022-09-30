Egbetokun , Others Elevated As PSC Promotes 2 DIG , 12 AIGs ( Full List )

Published:

The Police Service Commission, PSC, has approved the promotion of 417 senior police officers, including two Deputy Inspector’s General of Police and 12 Assistant Inspector’s General of Police.

The Commission also approved promotion examinations for police officers scheduled to start from next year in line with the Public Service Rules.

Spokesman for the Commission, Ikechukwu Ani said: “These were the highpoints of the 15th Plenary Meeting of the Commission holding in Abuja and presided over by Justice Clara Bata Ogunbiyi(rtd), Acting Chairman of the Commission.

“The Commission also approved the appointment of AIG Bello A. Sadiq, currently AIG Zone 1, Kano, and AIG Dandaura Mustapha, AIG Zone 4, Makurdi, to the substantive rank of Deputy Inspector General of Police.”

“While the new DIG Sadiq was appointed to fill the vacant position of DIG, Force Intelligence Bureau (FIB), DIG Dan Daura, whose appointment takes effect from October 20, will be replacing DIG Sadiq, who is expected to retire from the service on the said date.

“The Commission further approved the promotion of 12 Commissioners of Police to the next rank of Assistant Inspector General of Police.

Promoted

“Those elevated to AIGs are CP Egbetokun Olukayode Adeolu, Admin Medical, Falamo, Lagos; CP Emienbo Tony Tuesday Assayomo, Kwara State Command; CP Christiana Ibiso Cookey, Welfare, Force Headquarters; CP Evelyn Tamunoimi Peterside, Eastern Port and CP Eboka Friday, Rivers State Command.

“Others are: CP Adesina Musbau Soyemi, Nasarawa State Command; CP Asafa Adekunle, CMOT, FCT; CP Edward Chuka Egbuka, Kogi State Command; CP Janet Agbede, Abia State Command; CP Oruebo Josiah Daso, Research and Development, FHQ; CP Olokode Taoheed Olawale, Osun State Command; and CP Abutu Yaro, Edo State Command.

“Fifty seven Assistant Commissioners of Police were also promoted to Deputy Commissioners of Police.

“They include; ACP Suel Yerima Gimba; ACP Alhaji Mohammed Danladi; ACP Richard Bala Gara; ACP Lasis Titilola; ACP Obuagbaka John and ACP Aliko Mohammed Dankoli.

“Others include; ACP Silas Bamidele Aremu; ACP Sylvester Onyie Uzoefuna; ACP Shaq Ismail Salihu; ACP Magaji Ismaila; ACP Ali Garba Sarbi; ACP Theodore Chukwuemeka Obasi and ACP Sarah Idowu Ehindero among others

“Other approvals also include: 60 Chief Superintendents of Police to the rank of Assistant Commissioners of Police.

“Included among the newly promoted ACPs are; CSP Odion Benedict Aire; CSP Garba Sule Yaro; CSP Abayomi Akinpelu Oni; CSP Badamasi Musa former DPO 9th Mile Division, Enugu; CSP Rabiu Musa and CSP Bamidele Awoniyi.

“The Commission further approved the promotion of two hundred and eighty six Superintendents of Police to Chief Superintendents.

“They include; SP Joseph Sunday Eyanagho, Osun State Command; SP Oluwatoyin Joseph Adesope, Anambra State Command; SP Christopher D, Chiroma, SIB Sokoto; SP Ugochukwu Kingsley Ijeoma, DPO Omoku, Rivers State; SP Emmanuel Okwudili Nwangwu, Commander EOD Base 6 Port Harcourt; SP Moses Maku, FCT Command.

“SP Numan Umaru Ismaila, Bauchi State Command; SP Uchenna Noah, Commander Anambra State Special Anti Cult Squad; SP Jummai Omata Kuforiji; SP Ugah Okoh Joseph; SP Makama Evans Linus; SP Dahiru Nda Ibrahim; SP Ibrahim Ignatius;SP Mohammad Bashir; SP Dorothy Igweze, Enugu state Command; SP Joseph Ugwu Onaji, FCIID and SP Andrew Mgbabor, Lagos State Command among others.

“The Commission had earlier approved the commencement of Promotion Examinations for Police Officers from 2023.

“The Commission took notice of the Public Service Rules 020701, 020702, 020703 and 160304 which prescribed examinations as one of the conditions for promotions in the Public Service and approved that henceforth promotion examination will be a pre-requisite for promotions in the Nigeria Police Force.

“The Commission also approved the setting up of the Police Promotion Examination Board. The 11-Member Board will have a representative of the Nigeria Police Force who must not be below the rank of a Deputy Inspector General of Police.

“The ongoing I5th Plenary Meeting of the Commission will resume on Thursday, October 6th 2022 with an interactive meeting with Deputy Commissioners of Police recommended for promotion to the rank of Commissioners of Police.

Share This