Breaking: Ibrahim Gusau Elected New NFF President

The NFF former Chairman of Chairmen, Alhaji Ibrahim Musa Gusau has emerged as the new President of the Nigeria Football Federation' (NFF) President, defeating Seyi Akinwunmi and Shehu Dikko

These were the votes as counted so far

Barr. Seyi Akinwunmi: 12

Mallam Shehu Dikko: 6

Alhaji Ibrahim Musa Gusau: 21

Dr. Christian Emeruwa: 0

Peterside Idah: 1

Alhaji Abba Abdullahi Yola: 1

Alhaji Ibrahim Musa Gusau led administration will pilot the affairs of the NFF for the next 4 years.

He will be taking over from Amaju Pinnick

More details later

