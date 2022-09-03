EFCC Release Ogun State Speaker Oluomo

Published:

Speaker of the Ogun State House of Assembly, Olakunle Oluomo has been released by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) after 48 hours in its custody.





Oluomo who represents Ifo 1 State Constituency in the Ogun State House of Assembly returned to his Ifo residence on Saturday morning.





He was received by hundred of his supporters including the leadership of the Christian Association of Nigeira in Ifo.

An aide to the speaker, who pleaded anonymity said the speaker who was picked up by the operatives of the EFCC at the Muritala Muhammad Airport, Lagos on Thursday returned back home on Saturday morning.





He said, “Oga has come back . He is now in his house in Ifo. His house has been turned to Mecca. We just finished a thanksgiving service held by CAN.”

When asked when he was released , the Aide said the speaker arrived his Ifo residence Saturday morning .





Oluomo was arrested over allegations bordering on financial crimes.

The source said Oluomo underwent further grilling in the custody of the agency.

