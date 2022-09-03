Pilot Who Threatened To Crash His Plane Into A Mall Arrested After Landing

Published:

A pilot threatened to crash his small plane into a Walmart store in Tupelo, northern Mississippi, in the United States on Saturday.





Authorities said they received the threat around 5.00 am local time in the US.





Later, the plane was circling in the air over northern Mississippi for more than five hours.





According to the Washington Post, the incident had created panic among people in the area as the pilot did not state his intentions for his irrational behaviour.





Police officials said the aircraft was possibly a King Air type.





“The pilot has made contact with E911 and is threatening to intentionally crash into Walmart on West Main,” police said.





Residents were asked to avoid the area surrounding the local Walmart and Dodges’ convenience store until the situation was resolved.





A Walmart spokesperson said that the store was evacuated and closed.





Safe landing

However, the later report said the pilot has landed safely and was taken into custody.





Governor of Mississippi, Tate Reeves wrote on Twitter that the situation has been put under the control of the security agencies.





Reeves announced on Twitter that the “situation has been resolved and that no one was injured.”





He thanked law enforcement agencies that helped in bringing the aircraft down.





Benton County Sheriff Dispatcher Connie Strickland said the plane landed and the subject was in law enforcement custody.





The Federal Aviation Administration said the plane landed in a field several miles northwest of Ripley Airport in Ripley, Mississippi.





Local authorities did not share any details about the identity of the pilot or the pilot’s motive, but they said that they had been speaking with the aviator directly.

