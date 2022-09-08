Breaking : PDP BOT Chairman Resigns

Published:

Senator Walid Jibrin on Thursday resigned as chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Board of Trustees ( BoT).

Jibrin announced his resignation at a meeting of the PDP BoT, at the opposition party’s national secretariat in Abuja.

The resignation comes amid agitation for more southern leaders to be reflected in the party’s hierarchy ahead of thr 2023 general elections on one hand and as a condition for supporting the PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, by some southern chieftains of the party on the other hand





He has been replaced by former Senate President Adolphus Wabara from Abia State

CKN News learnt that Senator Jubrin has three more months left to the end of her tenure

Share This