Breaking : Doctors ‘concerned’ For Health Of Queen Elizabeth II

A statement by Buckingham Palace says doctors have recommended the 96-year-old monarch remains under medical supervision.

The announcement on Thursday came a day after the 96-year-old monarch cancelled a meeting of her Privy Council and was told to rest.

The palace said the queen was “comfortable” and remained at Balmoral Castle in Scotland. Immediate family travelled to be by her side including Prince Charles, heir to the British throne.









The queen, Britain’s longest reigning sovereign and the world’s oldest monarch, has suffered from what Buckingham Palace has called “episodic mobility problems” since the end of last year.

“Following further evaluation this morning, The Queen’s doctors are concerned for Her Majesty’s health and have recommended she remain under medical supervision,” the palace said in a statement.

Prime Minister Liz Truss said “the whole country will be deeply concerned by the news from Buckingham Palace this lunchtime”

