Nollywood, Now Dumping Ground For Blockheads, Actor, Yul Edochie Laments

Actor, Yul Edochie, has lamented how Nollywood has become a dumping ground for aspiring actors, who may not even have the necessary skills for the industry.





He said this via his Instagram account on Thursday.





“Everybody wan be actor and actress. All the dummies around want to be actors and actresses. Nollywood has turned to dumping ground for blockheads. Even people that can’t speak good English have become actors and actresses unlike before. Nollywood don suffer.”





“Somehow everything dies in this country. Why 💔💔💔?” He asks.





