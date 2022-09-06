BANDITS ON PATROL IN KATSINA ‘ARREST’ THIEF, HAND HIM OVER TO AUTHORITIES

Published:

A group of armed bandits have reportedly “arrested” a scavenger, for stealing in Katsina State and handed over to the authorities.





The scavenger, whose name was not immediately ascertained, is said to be a middle-aged man.





He was reported to have specialised in uprooting metal rods and removing iron bars, from deserted buildings at a deserted village, PRNigeria reports.





However, luck ran out of him he was caught by the bandits while they were on a “patrol” on their motorcycles.





PRNigeria reports that a video it obtained showed the bandit-terrorists parading the scavenger and his stolen metal rods inside a cart before a community leader in the state.





Though the date of the incident could not be confirmed from the video, the bandits warned the thief about the danger of stealing.





It quoted the bandits to have warned the scavenger, “Don’t you know that it is a criminal offence to steal? You are lucky that we are handing you over to the authorities; we could have executed for engaging in criminal activities."





The terrorists, who were wielded sophisticated guns, told the community leader to ensure the “scavenger thief” was dealt with according to the law to deter others from stealing.





The bandits handed over their suspect to the Katsina community chief and told him to also ensure that the suspect was handed over to the security agencies for further interrogation.





Share This