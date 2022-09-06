Minister meets VCs, Pro-Chancellors on ASUU Strike

Published:





The Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu is meeting with Vice Chancellors and Pro-Chancellors of federal universities to chart a way forward in ending the lingering Academic Staff Union of Universities strike actions.





The Minister while reading out his presentation to the Vice Chancellors and Pro-Chancellors described the indefinite strike actions by the Academic Staff Union as personal anguish and internal Pain.





According to him, the current positions of government and ASUU on the future of negotiations seem to have coincided.





The minister quoted the President of ASUU to have been reported to have said the union would no longer negotiate with the current federal government.





He however said that this position must be resisted to salvage the country's educational system

