Kidnappers Seize Ransom Bearer , Threaten To Kill Kidnapped DPO

Published:

Bandits, who abducted a Divisional Police Officer (DPO) in Kaduna State, have seized the man going to deliver N7 million ransom to secure the officer’s freedom.





Besides, the DPO’s friends and relations have raised the alarm that the terrorists threatened to kill the police officer if their demands were not met.





They said that despite paying N7 million, the terrorists have continued threatening to kill the DPO. They called on the government to help them to rescue their own, who is serving the country.





A member of the family, Musa Gyadi-Gyadi, told BBC Hausa Service, yesterday: “They first demanded N550 million. We told them we don’t have such amount of money. Our relations and good friends donated N5 million and gave the terrorists. After collecting the N5 million, they told us that the money was for feeding and that we should buy them N1 million recharge card and a Boxer motorcycle.





“We mobilised further N2 million and send to them. Now, the person who took the money was also held in their captivity.”





According to him, the DPO is still alive, but has been stooling blood, as he was left in the rain all through.





“They are chained. He is always begging us to try and get him freed. There is nothing we can do about it,” he said.





The police officer was abducted two weeks ago along the Kaduna – Birnin Gwari highway around 9:00a.m. on his way to assume duty at his new post.





Police spokesman in Kaduna, Mohammed Jalige, could not be reached for comments on the incident.

Share This