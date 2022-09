Published:

PDP Presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar today met with PDP Gubernatorial candidates in Abuja





He posted this message on the meeting





Today, I met with the governorship candidates of the PDP at my residence in Abuja. It was an opportunity for us to x-ray the state of the nation and how as one, we can mobilise Nigerians for the task of ousting the ruling party and commencing the rebuilding of Nigeria. -AA

