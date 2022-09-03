Fire Razes Buildings As Tanker Explodes In Ogun State

Published:

About 10 buildings have been gutted after a loaded tanker fell and exploded in the boundary between Olambe and Matogun, in the Ifo Local Government Area of Ogun State on Saturday.





The Lagos Territorial Coordinator, National Emergency Management Agency, Ibrahim Farinloye, in a statement on Saturday said that no casualties were recorded.





Farinloye said, “A tanker laden with about 45,000 litres of PMS crashed, spilled its content and exploded around 7am at Olambe, Matogun Road, Ifo LGA, Ogun State.





“Though no life was lost or anyone sustained injury but about 10 buildings were consumed in the incident."





Meanwhile, the fire had been put out.





