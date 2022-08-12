“You Should Never Destroy A Bridge After Crossing The River” ..Dele Momodu Writes Wike

Published:

Even if you no longer need the bridge, what of your friends and family? I pray you kill this excessive and perpetual anger. It is getting out of hand.

A Former presidential aspirant, Chief Dele Momodu has advised Rivers state Governor Nyesom Wike to “kill” his “excessive anger” against the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Momodu, in a letter personally signed on Thursday, said Governor Wike should channel his anger properly rather than use it to destroy the PDP – the party he claims to love.

He said the Rivers State Governor should give his thoughts a rethink “before it is too late”.

Weeks after the primary was held, the PDP presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar named Governor Ifeanyi Okowa as his running mate in the forthcoming election.

This, however, led to a disagreement among party stakeholders as some commended the choice of Okowa while others rejected it, saying Atiku should have picked Wike who was the runner-up in the primary in the stead of his Delta counterpart.

In a bid to address the perceived grievances of the governor, the Board of Trustees (BOT) of the PDP set up a reconciliatory committee to meet with the Governor of Rivers State over the fallout of the party’s presidential primary and the crisis that ensued thereafter.

However, in the last few days, Wike has been seen making unsavoury comments against the PDP, Atiku and some leaders of the party in what seems like a plan to work against the party come 2023.

My dear Brother, good evening. I have watched you in recent months with trepidation. I’m scared about your inability to comprehend the country called Nigeria. You must have underrated how the owners of Nigeria operate.

I studied the biography of Chief Obafemi Awolowo. I was an insider in the June 12, 1993, crisis, and a veritable witness to the tribulations of my great mentor, Chief M.K.O Abiola.

