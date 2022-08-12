Dariye Plans To Join Labour Party As Senatorial Candidate Few Days After Release From Prison

Published:

The Nigerian government recently released Dariye and a former governor of Taraba State, Jolly Nyame from prison.

A former governor of Plateau State, Senator Joshua Dariye, is said to be planning to declare interest to contest the Plateau Central senatorial seat on the platform of the Labour Party (LP).

The Plateau State chapter of the party has concluded arrangements to receive the former governor from Abuja to pick the party’s senatorial form, according to Daily Trust.

A Labour Party official told the newspaper: “Yes, it is true that he (Dariye) will be running for a Senate seat. We are making arrangements for him to come from Abuja for the senatorial declaration.

"Dariye would spring surprises at the polls because he remained loved by many in the state.”

"Dariye’s homecoming has also given a boost to the governorship bid of the party’s governorship candidate, Patrick Dakum, who defected to the Labour Party, after failing to secure the ticket of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC)," the source added...

Share This