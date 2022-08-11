Naira Will Soon Regain Its Strength..Pastor Eneche Of Dunamis

Published:

Paul Enenche, the Senior Pastor of Dunamis International Gospel Centre, has prophesised that the Nigerian currency, the Naira, will regain its strength against major international currencies and that the country’s passport will also be valued globally.





Speaking while leading his congregation in a prayer for the nation on Wednesday, the cleric said things will soon change for the better in Africa’s most populous nation.





“Nigeria will flourish again; tourism will still flourish in this nation again. The mineral resources we have not seen before will rise up out of this earth,” he said. “A time will come when evil people will find it difficult to survive here not to talk of anchoring power.





“Our currency will be strong again and our passport will have value.





“The world will see and be shocked. There is a prophetic word hanging on Nigeria concerning global evangelization that has not been scratched yet.”





He also spoke on the security situation bedevilling Nigeria and warned terrorists and their sponsors that their end is near.





“This nation will be the burial ground of killers, terrorists’ collaborators and sponsors, he said, before adding: “Anywhere they came from, this earth will swallow them. We are not speaking just like that. There is a mantle for it.”





