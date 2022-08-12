Implosion: Nigeria May Not Survive If We Miss It Again in 2023 - Peter Obi

Published:

Mr Peter Obi Labour Party Presidential candidate has said Nigeria May Not Survive If We Miss It Again in 2023

He spoke at an event in Abuja on Thursday





Hear him

From where I stand, I dare to proclaim that Nigeria’s Democracy Must Survive!

The new alliance that we seek is between Nigerian Youths, the Labour Party, which represent Nigerian workers, and Like Minds. Collectively, it is an alliance of the #OBIdients!





Going forward, we must look for ways to move Nigeria beyond oil. We must end this criminality called 'oil subsidy'. Nigeria today is vastly polarised and wrecked by divisions that run deep along religious, ethnic and regional lines.





There is a staggering level of corruption. Our universities have remained closed for over five months. While our healthcare system remains comatose, power generation and distribution are also at an all-time low.





After we win the 2023 elections, we intend to use the instruments of job creation and regenerative investments to drastically reduce the high incidence of insecurity and poverty, while moving the economy from the consumptive to the productive mode.





Undoubtedly, the greatest challenge we face beyond bad leadership, is lack of elite consensus. But, let us not forget Dante Alighieri‘s admonition, that “The hottest places in hell are reserved for those who, in times of great moral crisis, maintain their neutrality.”





History must serve as a tool in our decision making. The implosion of Nigeria has long been forecasted. Year 2023 could be a tipping point in the annals of our history. But that must not happen, even as the options before the electorate seem stark.





Finally, Our structure is everyone seated in this hall today! Yes, we have structure, and we are ready to move mountains to save Nigeria.





